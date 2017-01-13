Mariners' Drew Smyly: Avoids arbitration

Smyly agreed to a one-year deal with the Mariners on Friday, avoiding arbitration, MLB.com's Greg Johns reports.

He was just traded from Tampa Bay to Seattle, in large part because the Rays did not want to pay him in arbitration. This was Smyly's second year as an arbitration-eligible player. The terms of the agreement were not announced. He should improve, at least slightly, on his numbers from last season with the Rays, and should receive more run support while spending less time in the harsh pitching conditions of the AL East.