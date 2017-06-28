Smyly (elbow) was scratched from his scheduled Wednesday simulated start after experiencing an apparent setback Tuesday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

The specifics of Smyly's setback have not been revealed, but the Mariners are saying that there currently is no timetable set for his return to the mound. This is a tough blow for Smyly, as he was progressing well in his rehab from a preseason elbow strain.