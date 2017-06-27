Mariners' Drew Smyly: Scratched from sim game
Smyly (elbow) has been scratched from his scheduled simulated game Wednesday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
It was set to be Smyly's second such session in the past week, but he's being held out for an undisclosed reason. The veteran starter had been steadily progressing in his recovery after being diagnosed with an elbow strain in spring training, so any setbacks could curtail his return even further.
