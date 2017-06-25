Smyly (elbow) successfully threw a 25-pitch simulated inning Saturday and is aiming for a return between July 17-19, Bob Dutton of the Tacoma News Tribune reports.

The session marked a key step in the overall recovery process for Smyly and, more importantly, established a firm timetable as to his rehab moving forward. "I thought he looked pretty darn good," said manager Scott Servais. "Very encouraged by what I saw today." Smyly is set to pitch two simulated innings next Wednesday before beginning a three-start rehab assignment with Triple-A Tacoma. The southpaw is seeking to make his first start with Seattle after posting a 4.88 ERA over 30 starts with the Rays last season.