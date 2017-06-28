Smyly (elbow) was diagnosed Wednesday with a torn UCL and will undergo season-ending Tommy John surgery.

It's brutal news for Smyly, who was already in the midst of recovering from an elbow injury before suffering a setback during a simulated start Tuesday. The southpaw has yet to pitch since being acquired by the Mariners in January and will undergo the procedure July 6, meaning his one-year contract will have expired by the time he's healed. Smyly posted a 4.88 ERA and 1.27 WHIP in 30 starts with Tampa Bay last year and first experienced the initial elbow soreness during spring training.

