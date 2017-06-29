Mariners' Edwin Diaz: Blows third save, takes loss Wednesday

Diaz (2-3) pitched 0.2 innings, allowing two runs on two hits and one walk with one strikeout in Wednesday's loss to Philadelphia.

Diaz had his second straight awful outing against the Phillies, allowing two runs and blowing his third save of the year. He has now allowed a home run in three straight games, and his ERA has risen to 3.77. Manager Scott Servais was not pleased with his performance on Tuesday in a non-save situation, so this will probably not help. Diaz briefly lost his job in mid-May, so his hold on the closer role could become tentative if he doesn't turn things around quickly. It's a situation to monitor closely.