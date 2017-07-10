Mariners' Edwin Diaz: Bounces back in non-save scenario Sunday
Diaz fired a scoreless ninth inning in Sunday's 4-0 win over the Athletics, recording a pair of strikeouts.
The young closer took the loss in Saturday's contest but righted the ship Sunday with a crisp 15-pitch frame. Diaz endured his share of struggles at various points in the first half of the season, but manager Scott Servais appears committed to letting him work through his periodic difficulties. Diaz heads into the All-Star break having notched 13 saves in 16 opportunities while compiling a 3.53 ERA and an impressive 48 strikeouts in 35.2 innings.
More News
-
Mariners' Edwin Diaz: Sustains loss Saturday•
-
Mariners' Edwin Diaz: Tosses scoreless inning-plus Wednesday•
-
Mariners' Edwin Diaz: Records four-out save•
-
Mariners' Edwin Diaz: Blows third save, takes loss Wednesday•
-
Mariners' Edwin Diaz: Manager critical after sloppy outing•
-
Mariners' Edwin Diaz: Records save despite allowing run•
-
Podcast: Midway Fantasy All-Stars
At the All-Star break, we break down the best of Fantasy so far, plus talk about some key struggling...
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
How much has the prospect landscape changed in half a season's time? Scott White checks in...
-
Podcast: Home Run Derby Curse?
We’re recapping Thursday’s best performances and telling you who to add. Plus, get your prospect...
-
Waivers: Folty, Sanchez show signs
A mediocre track record isn't exactly something you should chase, but Chris Towers identifies...
-
Rotisserie Trade Chart
It's time to shake up the starting pitcher rankings, and Heath Cummings talks about how that...
-
Waivers: Kyle Schwarber returns
The Cubs are welcoming Kyle Schwarber back, but should Fantasy owners? And where can we turn...