Mariners' Edwin Diaz: Bounces back in non-save scenario Sunday

Diaz fired a scoreless ninth inning in Sunday's 4-0 win over the Athletics, recording a pair of strikeouts.

The young closer took the loss in Saturday's contest but righted the ship Sunday with a crisp 15-pitch frame. Diaz endured his share of struggles at various points in the first half of the season, but manager Scott Servais appears committed to letting him work through his periodic difficulties. Diaz heads into the All-Star break having notched 13 saves in 16 opportunities while compiling a 3.53 ERA and an impressive 48 strikeouts in 35.2 innings.