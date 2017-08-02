Mariners' Edwin Diaz: Collects 21st save Tuesday

Diaz struck out two in a perfect ninth inning Tuesday to pick up his 21st save of the season in an 8-7 win over the Rangers.

The 23-year-old has looked more like his dominant 2016 self since the All-Star break, posting a 1.80 ERA, 0.90 WHIP and 16:4 K:BB in his last 10 innings. Diaz has the raw stuff to emerge as one of the league's elite closers if he can just add some consistency to his profile.