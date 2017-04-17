Mariners' Edwin Diaz: Collects first win
Diaz allowed a solo home run in the ninth inning but was bailed out by his offense in the bottom half of the frame to earn his first win Sunday against Texas.
After a dominant 2016 campaign that saw Diaz climb from Double-A all the way to the Seattle closing gig, Diaz has stumbled a bit to start 2017. His strikeout-to-walk percentage is down from 5.87 last year to 2.33 this season, which is worth watching over the coming weeks. However, there are no velocity concerns, and he's collected two saves and a win already. If anything, this might be a potential buy-low spot for the strikeout artist.
