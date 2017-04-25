Diaz, who remains the Mariners' designated closer, could see more multi-inning work as the season unfolds as per manager Scott Servais, Bob Dutton of The News Tribune reports. "He might go five outs. He might go six outs. In a road game, don't be shocked if he comes in there in the eighth inning of a tie game. I know it's not the traditional closer role, but that kind of how I see using him."

The Mariners' early-season offensive struggles have played a large part in Diaz being limited to just six appearances thus far, with Servais finally working his 23-year-old closer into a non-save situation Saturday after six days of inactivity. That could be more of the norm going forward, as the young reliever could even find himself in high-leverage, pre-ninth-inning situations, which would likely result in another pitcher getting the save opportunity. Servais emphasizes that the primary motivation for such a strategy is not statistical in nature, but rather, simply getting a promising young pitcher consistent and sufficient reps. "He's not the 29-, 30-year-old seasoned closer," Servais said. "He's 23. When he sits down there for four or five days, it's hard to go out there and be on top of your game."

