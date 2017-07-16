Mariners' Edwin Diaz: Dominates White Sox for 16th save

Diaz struck out the side in a perfect 10th inning to secure a 7-6 victory over the White Sox for his 16th save Sunday.

Diaz shut the door emphatically after Nelson Cruz broke a 6-6 tie with a home run in the top of the frame, needing just 12 pitches to punch out the heart of Chicago's order. The 23-year-old righty has electric stuff, as evidenced by his 12.80 K/9.