Play

Mariners' Edwin Diaz: Dominates White Sox for 16th save

Diaz struck out the side in a perfect 10th inning to secure a 7-6 victory over the White Sox for his 16th save Sunday.

Diaz shut the door emphatically after Nelson Cruz broke a 6-6 tie with a home run in the top of the frame, needing just 12 pitches to punch out the heart of Chicago's order. The 23-year-old righty has electric stuff, as evidenced by his 12.80 K/9.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast