Diaz worked around a hit with a pair of strikeouts to record his second save of the season Friday against the Rangers.

Diaz entered a one-run game and whiffed the first two batters he faced before allowing a single to Elvis Andrus. Andrus advanced to third after a wild pitch bounced off the plate and went all the way to the backstop, but Diaz then induced a weak grounder to end the game. The flamethrower allowed three runs in a meltdown that resulted in a blown save the last time out, but this was a strong bounce-back performance.