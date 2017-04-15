Mariners' Edwin Diaz: Earns second save of season Friday
Diaz worked around a hit with a pair of strikeouts to record his second save of the season Friday against the Rangers.
Diaz entered a one-run game and whiffed the first two batters he faced before allowing a single to Elvis Andrus. Andrus advanced to third after a wild pitch bounced off the plate and went all the way to the backstop, but Diaz then induced a weak grounder to end the game. The flamethrower allowed three runs in a meltdown that resulted in a blown save the last time out, but this was a strong bounce-back performance.
More News
-
Mariners' Edwin Diaz: Blows first save chance of season•
-
Mariners' Edwin Diaz: Logs first save of 2017•
-
Mariners' Edwin Diaz: Two strong innings Wednesday•
-
Mariners' Edwin Diaz: Solid in first post-WBC appearance•
-
Mariners' Edwin Diaz: Notches key victory in WBC play Monday•
-
Mariners' Edwin Diaz: Notches save in WBC play•
-
Too early to give up on Greg Bird?
Worried about Greg Bird's slow start? Thinking about cutting bait? It's too early for that...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
Mitch Haniger and Manuel Margot have been two of the biggest surprises off the waiver wire...
-
Week 3: Ranking two-start pitchers
Don't like your two-start options for this week? Yeah, you're not alone. Scott White picks...
-
Judge making powerful changes
Aaron Judge's power isn't in question, but his ability to apply it in-game has been. But that...
-
Things to know: Week 3 storylines
Beware of teams only scheduled for five games in a week. Chris Towers takes a look ahead at...
-
Waiver Wire: Thames, Severino
Eric Thames headlines Chris Towers' latest crop of players you should be looking to add from...