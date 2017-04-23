Mariners' Edwin Diaz: Fires an inning in non-save situation Saturday
Diaz pitched a scoreless eighth in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Athletics, issuing a walk.
The closer got some work in despite the non-save scenario, with manager Scott Servais option to deploy him after he hadn't seen any work since April 16. With the Mariners' offense underperforming overall thus far this season, save opportunities have been at a premium for Diaz, who's made six appearances and is 2-for-3 in save chances while also notching a win.
