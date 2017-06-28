Mariners' Edwin Diaz: Manager critical after sloppy outing
Diaz was charged with four unearned runs on three hits in two-thirds of an inning against the Phillies on Tuesday.
While the runs go as unearned, it was Diaz's own throwing error that extended the inning. Manager Scott Servais did not hide his displeasure with Diaz's performance in what was a non-save situation, telling the Tacoma News Tribune, "[Diaz] had not been out there in five days. But he's got to realize, I've got to get him in the game. We've got to try to keep him sharp. You've got to have your edge with you." The 23-year-old Diaz has been good in save situations, converting five straight opportunities since his temporary demotion in mid-May.
