Mariners' Edwin Diaz: Notches save no. 18 Wednesday

Diaz collected his 18th save of the season Wednesday against the Astros by pitching a scoreless ninth inning.

The young closer did issue a free pass to Alex Bregman with two outs to make things a little interesting, but he slammed the door by fanning Josh Reddick to end the contest. Diaz now owns a 3.10 ERA and a 12.8 K/9 on the season after converting his fifth save in six games.