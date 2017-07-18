Mariners' Edwin Diaz: Perfect in 10th inning again
Diaz sent the Astros down in order while notching a pair of strikeouts en route to his 17th save Monday.
Diaz was called upon in the bottom of the 10th inning for the second consecutive game and once again delivered a perfect frame. He has pitched five consecutive scoreless appearances while recording 11 of 15 outs in that stretch via strikeout.
