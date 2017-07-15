Mariners' Edwin Diaz: Picks up 14th save Friday
Diaz struck out two in a perfect ninth inning Friday to notch his 14th save of the season in a 4-2 win over the White Sox.
While it's been an up-and-down campaign for the young closer, things are mostly trending up at the moment for Diaz, who's struck out at least one batter in 13 straight games while posting a 2.70 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 21:4 K:BB in 13.1 innings over that stretch.
