Mariners' Edwin Diaz: Records four-out save

Diaz pitched 1.1 scoreless innings with two strikeouts to notch his 13th save of the season during Sunday's win over the Angels.

The closer had surrendered three home runs and seven total runs (albeit only three were earned) through his previous three outings, so Sunday's smooth appearance was a strong rebound. Diaz has the pitch arsenal to dominant, but he also has been extremely inconsistent this season, and it's worth reminding that the 23-year-old righty skipped the Triple-A level entirely last season when he joined the Mariners in June.