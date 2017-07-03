Mariners' Edwin Diaz: Records four-out save
Diaz pitched 1.1 scoreless innings with two strikeouts to notch his 13th save of the season during Sunday's win over the Angels.
The closer had surrendered three home runs and seven total runs (albeit only three were earned) through his previous three outings, so Sunday's smooth appearance was a strong rebound. Diaz has the pitch arsenal to dominant, but he also has been extremely inconsistent this season, and it's worth reminding that the 23-year-old righty skipped the Triple-A level entirely last season when he joined the Mariners in June.
More News
-
Mariners' Edwin Diaz: Blows third save, takes loss Wednesday•
-
Mariners' Edwin Diaz: Manager critical after sloppy outing•
-
Mariners' Edwin Diaz: Records save despite allowing run•
-
Mariners' Edwin Diaz: Scoreless outing in non-save scenario•
-
Mariners' Edwin Diaz: Gets four outs for save No. 11•
-
Mariners' Edwin Diaz: Records 10th save in Friday's win•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
The Cardinals outfield should be in your sights in what's unfortunately a poor week for sleeper...
-
Week 14: Ranking two-start pitchers
Are we ready to put our trust in Joe Ross again? Scott White says his availability and matchups...
-
Waivers: Don't miss Lamet, Corbin
The overall numbers may not be pretty, but Dinelson Lamet and Patrick Corbin continue to show...
-
Trea Turner tough to replace
Just when we were beginning to bask in the glory of Trea Turner again, he goes and breaks his...
-
12 struggling studs: Enough is enough
Everybody has their breaking point, and Scott White has just about reached his for these 12...
-
Podcast: Buy low, sell high
With several minor-leaguers getting called up and several bullpens seemingly in flux, we’ll...