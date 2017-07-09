Mariners' Edwin Diaz: Sustains loss Saturday
Diaz (2-4) took the Mariners' loss Saturday, allowing one run on two hits and an intentional walk. He struck out one.
Diaz got into trouble in the top of the ninth, with the score tied, with a leadoff single and a stolen base. He then intentionally walked Yonder Alonso before allowing a ground-rule double to Ryon Healy, which proved to be the decisive blow. Diaz has had ups and downs as Mariners closer but had just worked back into Scott Servais' favor. Since this wasn't a save opportunity, perhaps that'll help his job security as the top option.
More News
-
Mariners' Edwin Diaz: Tosses scoreless inning-plus Wednesday•
-
Mariners' Edwin Diaz: Records four-out save•
-
Mariners' Edwin Diaz: Blows third save, takes loss Wednesday•
-
Mariners' Edwin Diaz: Manager critical after sloppy outing•
-
Mariners' Edwin Diaz: Records save despite allowing run•
-
Mariners' Edwin Diaz: Scoreless outing in non-save scenario•
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
How much has the prospect landscape changed in half a season's time? Scott White checks in...
-
Podcast: Home Run Derby Curse?
We’re recapping Thursday’s best performances and telling you who to add. Plus, get your prospect...
-
Waivers: Folty, Sanchez show signs
A mediocre track record isn't exactly something you should chase, but Chris Towers identifies...
-
Rotisserie Trade Chart
It's time to shake up the starting pitcher rankings, and Heath Cummings talks about how that...
-
Waivers: Kyle Schwarber returns
The Cubs are welcoming Kyle Schwarber back, but should Fantasy owners? And where can we turn...
-
The top 10 closers in waiting
Hurting for saves? The closer landscape has been pretty stagnant the last few weeks, but Scott...