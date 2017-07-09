Mariners' Edwin Diaz: Sustains loss Saturday

Diaz (2-4) took the Mariners' loss Saturday, allowing one run on two hits and an intentional walk. He struck out one.

Diaz got into trouble in the top of the ninth, with the score tied, with a leadoff single and a stolen base. He then intentionally walked Yonder Alonso before allowing a ground-rule double to Ryon Healy, which proved to be the decisive blow. Diaz has had ups and downs as Mariners closer but had just worked back into Scott Servais' favor. Since this wasn't a save opportunity, perhaps that'll help his job security as the top option.