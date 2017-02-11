Diaz will pitch for Team Puerto Rico in this year's World Baseball Classic, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

The 22-year-old right-hander heads into the 2017 campaign as the Mariners closer after tallying 18 saves in 21 chances last season, along with an 88:15 K:BB and 2.79 ERA over 49 appearances. Diaz will join a Team Puerto Rico pitching staff that includes Twins hurlers Hector Santiago and Jose Berrios and the Mets' Seth Lugo.

