Mariners' Edwin Diaz: Tosses scoreless inning-plus Wednesday
Diaz entered in a non-save situation and pitched 1.1 scoreless innings with two strikeouts in Wednesday's loss to Kansas City.
The 23-year-old stranded a pair of inherited runners to keep the game tied 6-6 in the eighth inning, and followed with a scoreless ninth inning. The right-hander has flourished in similar non-save situations this season, but has struggled mightily with a 5.63 ERA and 1.38 WHIP in 16 save opportunities. Diaz is 13 of 16 in save chances and has a 12.0 K/9, but has already allowed eight home runs this season.
