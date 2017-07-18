Mariners' Edwin Diaz: Unavailable Tuesday
Diaz will be unavailable for Tuesday's game against the Astros after pitching in four consecutive games, Bob Dutton of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.
Diaz's owners can hardly complain, as he has provided four saves and nine strikeouts without allowing a run in four days -- a truly rare feat for a closer in today's game. Nick Vincent is also unavailable. Tony Zych, Steve Cishek and James Pazos could all be options if a save situation arises.
