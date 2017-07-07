Pagan was called up from Triple-A Tacoma on Friday.

Pagan has appeared in four games games with the Mariners this season, allowing five earned runs off five hits in 10.2 innings of work. With 11 strikeouts, Pagan has been able to get batters out, and a .173 BABIP with a 0.66 WHIP shows that the southpaw has pitched well during his opportunities. He will likely serve as a middle reliever during his time with the big-league team, while Sam Gaviglio heads back to Tacoma in a corresponding move.