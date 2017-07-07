Mariners' Emilio Pagan: Recalled from Tacoma
Pagan was called up from Triple-A Tacoma on Friday.
Pagan has appeared in four games games with the Mariners this season, allowing five earned runs off five hits in 10.2 innings of work. With 11 strikeouts, Pagan has been able to get batters out, and a .173 BABIP with a 0.66 WHIP shows that the southpaw has pitched well during his opportunities. He will likely serve as a middle reliever during his time with the big-league team, while Sam Gaviglio heads back to Tacoma in a corresponding move.
More News
-
Mariners' Emilio Pagan: Shuttles back to Tacoma•
-
Mariners' Emilio Pagan: Stellar long-relief outing Sunday•
-
Mariners' Emilio Pagan: Recalled from Tacoma•
-
Mariners' Emilio Pagan: Shuttled back to Tacoma•
-
Mariners' Emilio Pagan: Recalled from Triple-A•
-
Mariners' Emilio Pagan: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Podcast: Home Run Derby Curse?
We’re recapping Thursday’s best performances and telling you who to add. Plus, get your prospect...
-
Waivers: Folty, Sanchez show signs
A mediocre track record isn't exactly something you should chase, but Chris Towers identifies...
-
Rotisserie Trade Chart
It's time to shake up the starting pitcher rankings, and Heath Cummings talks about how that...
-
Waivers: Kyle Schwarber returns
The Cubs are welcoming Kyle Schwarber back, but should Fantasy owners? And where can we turn...
-
The top 10 closers in waiting
Hurting for saves? The closer landscape has been pretty stagnant the last few weeks, but Scott...
-
Podcast: Five days of catch-up
We’re catching up on the last five days of baseball on today’s show. We’ve got hitters and...