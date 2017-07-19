Mariners' Emilio Pagan: Solid multi-inning appearance Tuesday
Pagan allowed an earned run on two hits over two innings in Tuesday's 6-2 loss to the Astros while also recording three strikeouts.
Just recalled from Triple-A Tacoma on July 7, Pagan has simply picked up where he'd left off in his two previous major-league outings. The 26-year-old right-hander had pieced together a pair of scoreless four-inning outings on May 23 and June 11, and he then fired two scoreless frames against the White Sox on Sunday in his first appearance since returning. Pagan brings plenty of strikeout upside (15 whiffs in 15 big-league innings this season), and, alongside former starter Yovani Gallardo, makes for another viable long-relief option for manager Scott Servais.
