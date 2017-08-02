Mariners' Evan Marshall: Activated from DL, outrighted to Triple-A
Marshall (hamstring) was reinstated from the 60-day disabled list Wednesday and outrighted to Triple-A Tacoma, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
Marshall appeared in six games for the Mariners this season before being shut down in May with the hamstring injury, posting a dismal 9.39 ERA and 2.22 WHIP over 7.2 innings. The 27-year-old apparently wasn't enticing to other teams as a potential waiver claim, so he'll stick in the organization and report back to Tacoma without a 40-man roster designation.
