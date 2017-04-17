Mariners' Evan Marshall: Excellent two-inning stint Sunday
Marshall fired 2.1 perfect innings in Sunday's 8-7 win over the Rangers and recorded a strikeout.
Called up from Triple-A Tacoma on Wednesday, Marshall has now logged four scoreless innings across his first two appearances. The 26-year-old righty was claimed off waivers by the Mariners on April 4 after getting designated for assignment by the Diamondbacks. He could be in for an extended look -- and some hold opportunities -- if he can continue generating the caliber of performance he's provided in his first pair of trips to the mound.
