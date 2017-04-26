Marshall was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma on Wednesday, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

This is hardly surprising after Marshall's seven-run implosion against Detroit on Monday. He will likely get another opportunity the next time the Mariners are pressed for bullpen reinforcements, but there's next to nothing to see here from a fantasy perspective.

