Mariners' Evan Marshall: Optioned to Triple-A
Marshall was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma on Wednesday, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
This is hardly surprising after Marshall's seven-run implosion against Detroit on Monday. He will likely get another opportunity the next time the Mariners are pressed for bullpen reinforcements, but there's next to nothing to see here from a fantasy perspective.
More News
-
Mariners' Evan Marshall: Stuck with seven-run relief appearance•
-
Mariners' Evan Marshall: Excellent two-inning stint Sunday•
-
Mariners' Evan Marshall: Recalled from Triple-A•
-
Mariners' Evan Marshall: Scooped up by Seattle•
-
Diamondbacks' Evan Marshall: Designated for assignment•
-
Diamondbacks' Evan Marshall: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Bellinger, Corbin and Deep League Buys
Heath Cummings discusses the outlook for Dodgers' prospect Cody Bellinger.
-
Sale, Thor among five changed SPs
Five big-name pitchers have made changes to their repertoires in the early going this season....
-
Bellinger the call-up we've hoped for
How excited should Fantasy Baseball owners be for Cody Bellinger? Scott White looks at the...
-
Eligibility: Turner deepens SS pool
Trea Turner finally qualifies at the largely disappointing shortstop position. Chris Towers...
-
Podcast: Buy/Sell, Thames watch
It’s a big buy low/sell high show! We have plenty of names for you to consider as you get ready...
-
Waivers: Ready for Urias, Arroyo?
A little call-up action Monday overshadowed the continued resurgence of Jason Heyward, David...