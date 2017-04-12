Mariners' Evan Marshall: Recalled from Triple-A
Marshall was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma on Wednesday.
He only logged one appearance at Triple-A before getting the call. Marshall figures to pitch in low-leverage situations out of the big-league bullpen. Casey Fien was outrighted in a corresponding move.
