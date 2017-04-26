Mariners' Evan Marshall: Stuck with seven-run relief appearance
Marshall gave up seven runs on seven hits and three walks over two innings of relief in Tuesday's blowout loss to Detroit.
Marshall came into this game with a 1.59 ERA and 1.24 WHIP; those numbers are ancient history now. Coming off last season's 8.80 ERA (and 2015's 6.08 mark), this early blowup is the last thing he needs as he tries to hold onto a bullpen spot in Seattle.
More News
-
Mariners' Evan Marshall: Excellent two-inning stint Sunday•
-
Mariners' Evan Marshall: Recalled from Triple-A•
-
Mariners' Evan Marshall: Scooped up by Seattle•
-
Diamondbacks' Evan Marshall: Designated for assignment•
-
Diamondbacks' Evan Marshall: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Diamondbacks' Evan Marshall: Optioned to Triple-A on Sunday•
-
Sale, Thor among five changed SPs
Five big-name pitchers have made changes to their repertoires in the early going this season....
-
Bellinger the call-up we've hoped for
How excited should Fantasy Baseball owners be for Cody Bellinger? Scott White looks at the...
-
Eligibility: Turner deepens SS pool
Trea Turner finally qualifies at the largely disappointing shortstop position. Chris Towers...
-
Podcast: Buy/Sell, Thames watch
It’s a big buy low/sell high show! We have plenty of names for you to consider as you get ready...
-
Waivers: Ready for Urias, Arroyo?
A little call-up action Monday overshadowed the continued resurgence of Jason Heyward, David...
-
Hanley's luck turning around?
Hanley Ramirez hasn't been very useful for Fantasy players this season, but Chris Towers identifies...