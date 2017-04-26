Marshall gave up seven runs on seven hits and three walks over two innings of relief in Tuesday's blowout loss to Detroit.

Marshall came into this game with a 1.59 ERA and 1.24 WHIP; those numbers are ancient history now. Coming off last season's 8.80 ERA (and 2015's 6.08 mark), this early blowup is the last thing he needs as he tries to hold onto a bullpen spot in Seattle.