Scribner agreed to a one-year deal with the Mariners on Friday, avoiding arbitration, MLB.com's Greg Johns reports.

This was his second year as an arbitration-eligible player. The terms of the agreement were not announced. He should spend the season working primarily in the 7th and 8th inning, and could make for a solid source of strikeouts in very deep leagues (30.6 percent strikeout rate last season).

