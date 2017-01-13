Mariners' Evan Scribner: Avoids arbitration
Scribner agreed to a one-year deal with the Mariners on Friday, avoiding arbitration, MLB.com's Greg Johns reports.
This was his second year as an arbitration-eligible player. The terms of the agreement were not announced. He should spend the season working primarily in the 7th and 8th inning, and could make for a solid source of strikeouts in very deep leagues (30.6 percent strikeout rate last season).
More News
-
Mariners' Evan Scribner: Gets out of jam with another scoreless outing•
-
Mariners' Evan Scribner: Brought off DL•
-
Mariners' Evan Scribner: Rehab moved to Double-A•
-
Mariners' Evan Scribner: Moved to 60-day DL•
-
Mariners' Evan Scribner: Placed on 15-day DL•
-
Mariners' Evan Scribner: Could be placed on 60-day DL•