Scribner gave up an earned run on one hit -- a solo home run -- over an inning in Monday's 6-1 win over the Marlins. He struck out two.

Scribner bounced back from surrendering a 387-foot solo shot to Christian Yelich with one out by striking out Giancarlo Stanton on four pitches and then retiring Marcell Ozuna on a grounder to third to end the game. The 31-year-old hadn't seen action since April 10 after heavy use over the first eight days of the season, a stretch in which he logged four appearances. While the way he retired two of the Marlins' most dangerous hitters to close out the victory Monday was encouraging, Scribner is still trying to hit his stride after having surrendered five earned runs and two homers over his first 3.2 innings of 2017.