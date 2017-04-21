Scribner (0-2) notched three strikeouts and gave up an earned run on one hit over 1.2 innings in Thursday's 9-6 loss to the Athletics.

Scribner gave up an RBI groundout to Rajai Davis in the sixth, which snapped a 5-5 tie and saddled him with his second loss of the season. The 31-year-old continues to rack up the strikeouts but surrender the runs as well, as he's now fanned five batters across his last two appearances while also giving up an earned run in each. He's turned in a pair of two-run outings as well, leading to a bloated 10.13 ERA over his first 5.1 innings.