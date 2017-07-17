Mariners' Evan White: Hits 7-day DL with strained quad
White was placed on the 7-day disabled list at short-season Everett on Monday due to a strained quadriceps, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
White, the Mariners' top overall selection in the first-year player draft in June, was hitting .277/.345/.532 through his first 14 games as a professional. The severity of the injury isn't known, but it's not expected to significantly delay White's matriculation through the Mariners' farm system.
-
Podcast: Closer talk, players to add
We’re back from the weekend and talking closers, players to add, trade candidates and struggling...
-
Time to take Castillo seriously
Luis Castillo seemingly came out of nowhere, but Chris Towers thinks he's here to stay in his...
-
Waivers: Doolittle or Madson? Yes
Sean Doolittle and Ryan Madson were traded to the Nationals. Heath Cummings says both are worth...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
Fantasy Week 16 (July 17-23) doesn't offer the finest selection of sleeper hitters, according...
-
Week 16: Ranking two-start pitchers
Eduardo Rodriguez is set to return from the DL Monday, and looking at some of the two-start...
-
Podcast: Next year's top 24
How would the first two rounds go if we were drafting today? We mock the first two rounds for...