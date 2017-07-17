White was placed on the 7-day disabled list at short-season Everett on Monday due to a strained quadriceps, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

White, the Mariners' top overall selection in the first-year player draft in June, was hitting .277/.345/.532 through his first 14 games as a professional. The severity of the injury isn't known, but it's not expected to significantly delay White's matriculation through the Mariners' farm system.