Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Command wavers in Tuesday's loss
Hernandez (3-3) gave up six runs (five earned) on six hits and four walks while striking out five in Tuesday's 7-3 loss to the Royals.
He threw just 59 of 97 pitches for strikes and the balls Hernandez did manage to get over the plate got too much of it, as five of the Royals' six hits against him went for extra bases. The 31-year-old will try to improve on his 5.04 ERA in his final start before the All-Star break Sunday at home against the A's.
