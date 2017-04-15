Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Dominates in win over Rangers

Hernandez (1-1) earned his first win of the season Friday against the Rangers by allowing one run on six hits with no walks over 7.1 innings. He struck out three.

Hernandez kept the Texas hitters off balance with his reworked repertoire of pitches and induced 12 ground ball outs in this dominant performance. He also pitched extremely efficiently and required just 89 pitches before his removal with one on and one out in the eighth inning. Hernandez's results were middling through 11 innings in his first two starts of the season, but this gem lowered his ERA to a shiny 2.94 and his WHIP to a solid 1.14. He is no longer an elite strikeout pitcher, as his 7.4 K/9 will show, but he is still a respectable fantasy piece and will continue as such Wednesday against the Marlins.