Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Dominates in win over Rangers
Hernandez (1-1) earned his first win of the season Friday against the Rangers by allowing one run on six hits with no walks over 7.1 innings. He struck out three.
Hernandez kept the Texas hitters off balance with his reworked repertoire of pitches and induced 12 ground ball outs in this dominant performance. He also pitched extremely efficiently and required just 89 pitches before his removal with one on and one out in the eighth inning. Hernandez's results were middling through 11 innings in his first two starts of the season, but this gem lowered his ERA to a shiny 2.94 and his WHIP to a solid 1.14. He is no longer an elite strikeout pitcher, as his 7.4 K/9 will show, but he is still a respectable fantasy piece and will continue as such Wednesday against the Marlins.
More News
-
Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Solid outing despite groin issues•
-
Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Set to start Saturday•
-
Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Good to start Saturday•
-
Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Will throw Wednesday•
-
Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Groin soreness remains after treatment•
-
Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Hit with loss in short Opening Day start•
-
Too early to give up on Greg Bird?
Worried about Greg Bird's slow start? Thinking about cutting bait? It's too early for that...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
Mitch Haniger and Manuel Margot have been two of the biggest surprises off the waiver wire...
-
Week 3: Ranking two-start pitchers
Don't like your two-start options for this week? Yeah, you're not alone. Scott White picks...
-
Judge making powerful changes
Aaron Judge's power isn't in question, but his ability to apply it in-game has been. But that...
-
Things to know: Week 3 storylines
Beware of teams only scheduled for five games in a week. Chris Towers takes a look ahead at...
-
Waiver Wire: Thames, Severino
Eric Thames headlines Chris Towers' latest crop of players you should be looking to add from...