Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Fans eight over six frames in win
Hernandez (3-4) pitched six scoreless innings with eight strikeouts during Sunday's win over Oakland. He allowed just two hits and three walks.
This was easily the best start of the season for Hernandez. The veteran had surrendered 12 runs through 18 innings over his previous three outing since returning from the disabled list, so Sunday's showing was an encouraging step in the right direction. Hernandez enters the All-Star break with an underwhelming 4.44 ERA, 1.46 WHIP and 8.2 K/9 for the season.
