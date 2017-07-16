Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Fans five in win

Hernandez (5-3) allowed three runs -- one earned -- on six hits while striking out five batters through five innings during Saturday's win over the White Sox.

The veteran has posted a respectable 3.72 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 9.0 K/9 with three wins through his five starts since returning from the disabled list. While those numbers don't jump off the page and are also well below his peak marks, it's been a tough year for the pitching ranks, so Hernandez projects to remain a serviceable asset. It's worth noting that his 5.14 FIP isn't an encouraging mark, so expectations should likely still be kept in check moving forward. He projects to face the Yankees at Safeco Field in his next start.