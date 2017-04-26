Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Lands on disabled list

Hernandez (shoulder) was placed on the 10-day DL on Wednesday, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

We're still awaiting word as to the full extent of the issue, but Hernandez will be forced to miss at least one start as a result of the shoulder injury. While the expectation is that the shoulder is structurally sound, with manager Scott Servais calling it "dead arm as much as anything," Hernandez's status and a potential return date will remain up in the air until the results of his MRI are disclosed.