Mariners' Felix Hernandez: May be headed for DL stint
Hernandez (shoulder) could be placed on the disabled list in the next day or so, Bob Dutton of the Tacoma News Tribune reports.
"King Felix" headed back to Seattle for an MRI on his shoulder, and although no structural damage is expected, he's still expected to miss his next start. If the issue is merely a case of a dead arm, a short DL stint could create some roster flexibility while allowing him to make his next scheduled start May 6 against the Rangers. No official word has been released on this front, but things should become clearer in the coming days.
