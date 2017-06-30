Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Next start pushed back
Hernandez will have his next start pushed back to Tuesday, Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times reports.
Andrew Moore will move up to take Hernandez's previously scheduled start Monday so the Mariners ace can get an extra day of rest. This won't impact Hernandez's owners much, as he is still slated to get two starts in Seattle's last homestand before the All-Star break. As things line up now, he would start the first-half finale July 9 against the Athletics as well.
