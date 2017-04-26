Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Out at least 2-to-3 weeks

Hernandez, who was placed on the 10-day DL on Wednesday, is expected to miss at least 2-to-3 weeks with right shoulder inflammation, FOX Sports' Jon Morosi reports.

He experienced tightness in his throwing shoulder during Tuesday's 19-9 loss to the Tigers, and according to Morosi, the diagnosis is shoulder inflammation, which carries with it a very inexact timetable. Chase De Jong, who was promoted from Triple-A Tacoma as a corresponding move, has already been confirmed to take Hernandez's spot in the rotation Sunday, and if he holds his own he could hold on to that spot until Hernandez is ready to return.