Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Out at least 2-to-3 weeks
Hernandez, who was placed on the 10-day DL on Wednesday, is expected to miss at least 2-to-3 weeks with right shoulder inflammation, FOX Sports' Jon Morosi reports.
He experienced tightness in his throwing shoulder during Tuesday's 19-9 loss to the Tigers, and according to Morosi, the diagnosis is shoulder inflammation, which carries with it a very inexact timetable. Chase De Jong, who was promoted from Triple-A Tacoma as a corresponding move, has already been confirmed to take Hernandez's spot in the rotation Sunday, and if he holds his own he could hold on to that spot until Hernandez is ready to return.
More News
-
Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Lands on disabled list•
-
Mariners' Felix Hernandez: May be headed for DL stint•
-
Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Will head to Seattle for MRI•
-
Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Plagued by dead arm•
-
Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Wins despite allowing 12 hits•
-
Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Dominates in win over Rangers•
-
Bellinger, Corbin and Deep League Buys
Heath Cummings discusses the outlook for Dodgers' prospect Cody Bellinger.
-
Sale, Thor among five changed SPs
Five big-name pitchers have made changes to their repertoires in the early going this season....
-
Bellinger the call-up we've hoped for
How excited should Fantasy Baseball owners be for Cody Bellinger? Scott White looks at the...
-
Eligibility: Turner deepens SS pool
Trea Turner finally qualifies at the largely disappointing shortstop position. Chris Towers...
-
Podcast: Buy/Sell, Thames watch
It’s a big buy low/sell high show! We have plenty of names for you to consider as you get ready...
-
Waivers: Ready for Urias, Arroyo?
A little call-up action Monday overshadowed the continued resurgence of Jason Heyward, David...