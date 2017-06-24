Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Picks up win in first start back

Hernandez (3-2) allowed three runs on eight hits and a walk with six strikeouts over six innings in a win Friday over the Astros.

Hernandez was touched up for a pair of home runs but was otherwise sharp in his first start since late April. Perhaps the best sign for his fantasy owners was that Hernandez threw 96 pitches. He isn't slated to be on a pitch count despite the large chunk of time he missed, so expect him to go deep in games if he can pitch well enough to warrant it.