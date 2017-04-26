Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Plagued by dead arm

Hernandez will be examined by team doctors Wednesday after experiencing shoulder tightness during Wednesday's game against the Tigers, Jon Morosi of FOX Sports reports.

Hernandez struggled to record outs Tuesday and was removed from the game after allowing four runs on six hits and two walks over his first two innings. Following the game, manager Scott Servais announced that the team's ace was dealing with "dead arm" and will head back to Seattle for further evaluation. A clearer diagnosis of his ailment should become available in the coming days.