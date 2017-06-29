Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Takes no-decision after bullpen blowup
Hernandez pitched six innings, allowing three runs on five hits and three walks with five strikeouts in Wednesday's 5-4 loss to Phillies.
Hernandez was in line to get his fourth win of the season, but Edwin Diaz blew the lead in the ninth. Despite not getting the win, King Felix made his second straight quality start since coming back from the disabled list. This is probably the type of performance you should start to expect going forward. Hernandez's velocity and strikeouts are all down this year, and his 4.66 ERA and 1.53 WHIP are career-highs. He can still offer value, but not what has been associated with name for the last decade.
