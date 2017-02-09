Mariners' Felix Hernandez: To play for Team Venezuela in WBC

Hernandez, who has been named the Mariners' Opening Day starter, will play for Team Venezuela in the WBC, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

The veteran ace, who first participated in the second WBC in 2009, will make his return after having skipped the 2013 edition of the tournament. He'll be part of a talented pool of pitchers that includes the Red Sox' Eduardo Rodriguez, the Cubs' Hector Rondon and the Rangers' Martin Perez, with the exact extent of his workload still to be determined. The 30-year-old will once again helm the Seattle pitching staff in 2017 while attempting to bounce back from the serviceable but below-standard 11-8 record and 3.82 ERA he generated last season.