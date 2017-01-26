Mariners' Felix Hernandez: To start Opening Day

Hernandez will be the Mariners' Opening Day starter, MLB.com's Greg Johns reports.

No surprise here, as the former AL Cy Young Award winner is still Seattle's No. 1. He'll be looking for a rebound season in 2017, as he has finished the last two seasons with an ERA north of 3.50, but the decline in velocity and strikeouts and an uptick in walks suggest the downward trend could continue.