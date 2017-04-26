Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Will head to Seattle for MRI

Hernandez will head back to Seattle to undergo an MRI on his right shoulder after he experienced tightness during his start in Tuesday's 19-9 loss to the Tigers, MLB.com's Greg Johns reports.

The Mariners are in the midst of a 10-game road trip, so assuming Hernandez remains in Seattle until the team returns, he'll miss at least his next scheduled turn Sunday in Cleveland. Mariners manager Scott Servais characterized Hernandez's injury as "dead arm as much as anything," so there seems to be optimism that an MRI won't turn up any structural damage. Hernandez, who was pulled after two innings Tuesday upon giving up four runs on six hits and two walks, has been a paragon of health for much of his career, requiring just two trips to the disabled list.