Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Wins despite allowing 12 hits
Hernandez (2-1) went 6.1 innings against the Marlins on Wednesday, allowing four runs on a dozen hits (including two homers) in a winning effort. He struck out five and walked one.
King Felix has now given up double-digit hits in two of his four starts, but Wednesday's walk was also his first of the year. It's hard not to worry about him after last year's major decline, especially when you notice how similar his current numbers (a 3.65 ERA and 1.38 WHIP) are to his 2016 stats (3.82, 1.32). He's also given up five homers in 24.2 innings, which is concerning. That said, if you can get used to the fact that Hernandez isn't his old All-Star self anymore, he's still a deployable fantasy starter in most formats.
