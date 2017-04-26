Mariners' Guillermo Heredia: Back to .300 average after two-hit night
Heredia went 2-for-4 with a walk and a run in Tuesday's 19-9 loss to the Tigers.
Heredia continues to parlay his string of starting opportunities into meaningful production, with Tuesday's multi-hit effort representing the fourth straight contest in which he reached safely. The 26-year-old notably drew the start in left field Tuesday despite the return of Jean Segura (hamstring), a development that was projected to shift Taylor Motter over to that spot. However, Kyle Seager's continued absence due to a hip ailment necessitated Motter's presence at the hot corner, allowing Heredia to garner another start.
More News
-
Mariners' Guillermo Heredia: Draws third straight start Sunday•
-
Mariners' Guillermo Heredia: Pair of hits in Friday's loss•
-
Mariners' Guillermo Heredia: Reaches base three times, smacks first homer•
-
Mariners' Guillermo Heredia: Batting leadoff Sunday•
-
Mariners' Guillermo Heredia: Expected to make Opening Day roster•
-
Mariners' Guillermo Heredia: Facing competition for fourth outfielder job•
-
Bellinger, Corbin and Deep League Buys
Heath Cummings discusses the outlook for Dodgers' prospect Cody Bellinger.
-
Sale, Thor among five changed SPs
Five big-name pitchers have made changes to their repertoires in the early going this season....
-
Bellinger the call-up we've hoped for
How excited should Fantasy Baseball owners be for Cody Bellinger? Scott White looks at the...
-
Eligibility: Turner deepens SS pool
Trea Turner finally qualifies at the largely disappointing shortstop position. Chris Towers...
-
Podcast: Buy/Sell, Thames watch
It’s a big buy low/sell high show! We have plenty of names for you to consider as you get ready...
-
Waivers: Ready for Urias, Arroyo?
A little call-up action Monday overshadowed the continued resurgence of Jason Heyward, David...