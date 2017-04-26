Heredia went 2-for-4 with a walk and a run in Tuesday's 19-9 loss to the Tigers.

Heredia continues to parlay his string of starting opportunities into meaningful production, with Tuesday's multi-hit effort representing the fourth straight contest in which he reached safely. The 26-year-old notably drew the start in left field Tuesday despite the return of Jean Segura (hamstring), a development that was projected to shift Taylor Motter over to that spot. However, Kyle Seager's continued absence due to a hip ailment necessitated Motter's presence at the hot corner, allowing Heredia to garner another start.