Mariners' Guillermo Heredia: Batting leadoff Sunday
Heredia will start in left field and lead off for the Mariners in Sunday's game against the Rangers, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
The Mariners are facing a left-handed starting pitcher for the second time this series, so Heredia will set to the table once again for Seattle, replacing Jarrod Dyson in the lineup. During his start Friday, Heredia went 1-for-4, and it may be difficult to count on him finding much more success against Rangers ace Cole Hamels in the series finale.
